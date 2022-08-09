Arsenal and Newcastle midfielder target has asking price slashed

Lyon are claimed to have lowered their asking price for midfielder Lucas Paqueta to £33 Million, someone who Arsenal have been strongly linked with this summer.

The Gunners are yet to add a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, unless you count new left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko as a new rival to the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the middle, but we remain strongly linked with targets.

While Youri Tielemans is a name that keeps popping up, we were believed to be keen on Paqueta earlier in the window also, supposedly being quoted in excess of £60 Million to sign him, but reports now claim that he is available for as little as £33 Million, 90min reports.

Paqueta could be an exciting addition to the Premier League albeit with us or Newcastle, and for £33 Million he wouldn’t represent as much of a risk as previously considered.

I can’t help but hold a preference for Youri Tielemans however, who I have been in awe of for some time, and someone who I think would quickly nail down a first-team spot in our team. Something I’m not certain of for a number of our other targets.

Patrick

