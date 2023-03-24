Arsenal and Newcastle reported to be favourites to sign Serie A star that “can do more than Haaland

We are on international break, which means you won’t be able to see your favourite club, Arsenal, maintain their dominance in the Premier League this weekend.

However, now is a good moment to discuss what we can expect in the coming weeks, when Arsenal has a great chance to win the Premier League. So, what happens if they perform exceptionally well in the final ten league games and outperform Man City in order to win the league title?

Arsenal will then need to go all out in the summer to acquire quality players who can keep them from becoming a one-hit wonder, as many predict. Although there are crucial midfield deals that Arteta should prioritise, I would advise him to also sign an attacker who can compete with Erling Haaland for the golden boot. Other than defending the Premier League championship, if they win it, Arsenal should focus on individual awards next season.

Arsenal has quality forwards, but they do not tally 25 or more league goals per season. With that clear, looking at the transfer window for such a striker may be prudent, and Tutto Atalanta is already saying that the Gunners and Newcastle are leading the race for a Haaland-like striker.

According to the publication, Atalanta uprising number 9 Rasmus Hojlund has piqued the interest of Arsenal executives, who are willing to approve a €50 million deal for the 20-year-old. The youngster who has scored seven league goals since breaking on the scene after the World Cup and capped it off with a hat-trick for Denmark against Finland this week. Former Leeds winger Mike Grella has admitted that he views Hojlund as a better version of Haaland and believes the Atalanta man is the real deal. Hence if Arsenal manage to stel him from Serie A it could be a move they won’t regret.

“I will take the comparison with Haaland very lightly, because he is one of the best,” Grella explained on Football365.

“There is also a slight difference between them, which speaks in Hojlund’s favour.

“He can do more than Haaland. Haaland is more the type who duels with the centre-backs and just scores lots of goals.

“Hojlund can dribble past an opponent. He can keep the ball better. Hojlund can better help the team on the edge (of the penalty box) or deeper in the pitch.”

Hojlund certainly fits the profile of young super-talented but experienced players that Arteta is looking to invest in Arsenal’s future.

He sounds like a good deal to me at just 50million…

