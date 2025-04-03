Arsenal and Newcastle set to battle it out for young Ligue 1 star

Rayan Cherki is expected to leave Lyon at the end of this season as he continues to develop into one of the most exciting talents in European football.

Cherki is widely regarded as a prodigy, and while he has been in the spotlight for some time, it is easy to forget that he is still only 21 years old. His potential has been evident since his early years at Lyon, and the club has been fortunate to have him on their books for as long as they have. However, it seems unlikely that he will remain at Lyon much longer, with several top clubs now keen on acquiring his services.

Arsenal is one of the clubs closely monitoring Cherki’s situation, as the Gunners continue to prioritise young, talented players for their squad. The club has built a reputation for investing in players under 25, and Cherki fits perfectly into this strategy. The French winger’s skill, creativity, and potential make him an attractive prospect for Mikel Arteta’s side, and Arsenal will be eager to secure his signature if the opportunity arises.

However, Arsenal is not alone in the pursuit of Cherki. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Newcastle United is also following the player’s development closely. The Carabao Cup winners have an ambitious owner with significant financial resources, meaning they can compete with any top Premier League club for the best players. Newcastle will be confident in their ability to lure Cherki to St James’ Park, especially given the financial backing they have at their disposal.

Cherki has already accumulated a wealth of experience for someone so young, having made his debut in his teenage years. His continued development could be greatly enhanced if he were to join a top club like Arsenal, where he would have the opportunity to thrive in a competitive environment. The Gunners will need to act quickly if they want to secure his services ahead of Newcastle and other suitors.