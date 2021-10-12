Arsenal and Newcastle target seeking assurances before deciding on his future

Raheem Sterling is claimed to be seeking assurances on his role at Manchester City before considering what to do with his future, with both Newcastle and Arsenal believed to be keen,

The winger has started just two of City’s seven Premier League outings so far this term, despite remaining fit throughout the new campaign.

Sterling is now being linked with a potential exit from the Etihad, with the Gunners most strongly linked with an interest in his signature, and things could well get interesting as his contract runs down.

Come January, the England international will have just 18 months remaining on his current deal, and with Raheem considering his role in the team at present, he may well be reluctant to even consider extending his terms.

The Sun claims that he will only sign a new deal if he is to remain a key player under Pep Guardiola, something that would definitely need to be questioned at present.

I struggle to believe that we would be able to land Sterling, despite his relationship with Arteta from their time together at the Etihad, but he would definitely be a huge boost to our squad options if we was able to get this over the line.

Patrick