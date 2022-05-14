Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal and Newcastle to miss out as manager rules out target’s departure

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Eden Hazard will not be leaving Real Madrid this summer, despite reported interest from Newcastle and Arsenal.

The Belgian international has failed to find his best form since moving to La Liga from Chelsea in 2019, and could well have got the chance to return to the Premier League this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has poured cold water on such reports however, by claiming that he will be staying to prove himself in the Spanish division instead.

I think I’d have liked to have seen Hazard in our famous red, especially if we could sell Nicolas Pepe and buy the former Chelsea star for the same or less money.

It could easily be that the conditions at the Bernabeu simply don’t suit him, and that coming back to England could quickly ignite him back to where he was, a little similarly to how Phillipe Coutinho has returned to a high level almost immediately.

Patrick

  1. Firstly, Countinho has NOT retuned at all to a high level intensity. He has been in and out in standard but mostly out.
    Secondly, there was never any substance at all in the false HAZARD RUMOUR and this is a non-story therefore.

