Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on Serie A striker

Inter Milan’s Francesco Pio Esposito has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to FCInter1908.

The young forward has been regarded as one of Inter’s most promising talents and is currently being developed as a potential long-term successor to Lautaro Martinez. He has also been used alongside the Argentine forward and has taken his opportunities well when called upon.

Rising interest from England

Newcastle United have identified Esposito as one of their priority targets this summer and continue to monitor his development closely.

Although the Magpies are without European football, they remain confident in their ability to attract emerging talent from across Europe. Arsenal, however, may present a more appealing option due to their recent performances at the highest level.

The Gunners are also considering their attacking options, particularly with potential changes in their forward line during the transfer window.

With the market still open for several months, both clubs are expected to assess their squads before making any decisive moves for the striker.

Inter Milan contract stance

Inter Milan are aware of the growing interest and are reportedly working to secure Esposito’s long-term future at the club.

The Italian side view him as a key part of their future attacking plans and are reluctant to lose him amid rising external pressure from England.

Negotiations over a new contract are expected to continue as Inter aim to protect one of their most highly rated young players.

Inter are expected to keep monitoring the situation closely as interest from England continues to grow with both Arsenal and Newcastle assessing their attacking plans ahead of the new season. The coming weeks could prove decisive as clubs decide whether to formalise their interest with offers or wait for progress on contract negotiations in Italy.

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