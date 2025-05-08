Arsenal and Newcastle United set to battle it out for La Liga winger

Newcastle United is becoming an increasingly difficult opponent for Arsenal, having bested the Gunners in a number of important matches this season. Their growing strength on and off the pitch is beginning to reflect in their performances and transfer market activity.

Newcastle’s Rise Puts Pressure on Arsenal

The two sides met in the Carabao Cup semi-final, a competition Arsenal’s fans were desperate to win. However, Newcastle emerged victorious in both legs of the tie, sending a strong message to their rivals. This growing competitiveness raises the question of whether Newcastle could also beat Arsenal to key signings during the summer transfer window.

Since their takeover by wealthy new owners, the Magpies have transformed into a club capable of competing with England’s elite. Arsenal remain one of the most established clubs in the Premier League, but Newcastle’s financial power has allowed them to secure players the Gunners were also targeting. Their ability to attract talent is a significant development in the Premier League’s shifting dynamics.

Alberto Moleiro on the Radar of Both Clubs

Both clubs are expected to be active in the market once this campaign concludes, and they have now been linked with a move for the same talent. As reported by Orgullo Biri, Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro is attracting serious attention from Arsenal and Newcastle, with scouts from both sides keeping a close watch on the promising winger.

At 21, Moleiro is viewed as an exciting prospect with room for growth. His performances in recent weeks have impressed both clubs, and there is likely to be a fierce contest for his signature in the coming months. Yet, questions remain for Arsenal about the kind of player they need at this stage of their development.

With Moleiro still requiring refinement, the Gunners must decide whether another developing talent is the right fit, or if their focus should shift towards individuals ready to make an immediate impact in the squad. Either way, if Newcastle continue to rival Arsenal in the transfer market, the Gunners must act decisively to avoid being left behind.

