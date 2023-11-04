Arsenal and Newcastle’s stats indicate that the Gunners have the advantage today

By Match Day 10, I’m certain Arsenal are on the right path to win the Premier League come next year May. What makes me think so? The Gunners’ defensive fortitude has won me over.

Apart from Spurs, Arsenal is the only team yet to lose a league game, having won seven and drawn three.

However, Arsenal are level on points with defending champions Manchester City.

If there is one thing that has been noticed, it is that the Gunners have not been as effective in attack as they should be. They may have the third most goals scored (23), with *Newcastle* and Aston Villa scoring more, but anyone who has watched their games (except the Sheffield win) would argue that they simply aren’t scoring as many goals as they could if they didn’t waste the many goal-scoring chances they create, even if their conversation rate isn’t as bad (stats suggest so). The talk of bringing in a new striker in the winter is meant to improve the efficiency of their attack.

🎁 Best big chance conversion rates in the Premier League: 🥇 Arsenal – 54.2%

🥈 Newcastle – 53.7%

🥉 Liverpool – 51.5%

🏅 Tottenham – 46.4%

🏅 Brighton – 44.1% pic.twitter.com/XiiCYieWHd — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 31, 2023

Having said that, their defense is at the heart of their success.

Arteta’s team has only allowed eight goals all season, exactly like they did in the first ten games of last season, when they couldn’t be stopped. Only Manchester City has conceded less goals (7).

Aside from goals, they have also conceded fewer shots per game, with an average of 8.4 shots per game. Only Manchester City has allowed fewer shots per game (6.4).

🔒 Fewest shots conceded per game in the Premier League this season: 🥇 Manchester City – 6.8

🥈 Arsenal – 8.4

🥉 Aston Villa – 10.8

🏅 Chelsea – 11.1

🏅 Newcastle – 11.5 pic.twitter.com/FlMLrIAuQ9 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 2, 2023

Arsenal not only has an unbeaten streak to defend this weekend when they face Newcastle, but they also have defensive stability to defend.

As previously stated, Newcastle is a high-scoring team, having scored the most goals. Arsenal must be wary of Newcastle’s attacking prowess, as if they are solid enough, they may just pull up another win, even if a tight one.

Sam P

