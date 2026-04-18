Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are competing for Brazilian youngster

Luis Benedetti is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Brazilian football at present, with the defender continuing to develop rapidly at Palmeiras. His progress has attracted growing attention, and Arsenal are among the clubs keen to secure his signature.

The Gunners have reportedly monitored him for several months after receiving strong recommendations about his potential. Benedetti is seen by many as a player capable of becoming one of the next major prospects to emerge from Brazil’s top flight, and Arsenal appear determined not to miss the opportunity.

Arsenal Face Competition

As a defender with clear promise, Benedetti is expected to attract serious European interest in the near future. A move to the Premier League has been suggested as a realistic next step if his development continues at the current rate.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal’s interest is genuine and serious, with the Gunners looking to add him to their squad. However, they are not the only English club pursuing a deal for the highly rated youngster.

The report states that Nottingham Forest has emerged as one of the teams eager to sign him once the transfer window reopens. Their involvement could create a competitive battle for one of Brazil’s rising defensive talents.

Decision Could Depend On Opportunity

Arsenal may still be in a strong position given their profile, resources and reputation for developing young players. Joining a club competing at the highest level would naturally appeal to many emerging prospects.

However, immediate playing opportunities could become an important factor in Benedetti’s thinking. At Arsenal, he would need to compete with several established defenders already trusted at senior level, which may limit short-term chances.

By contrast, Nottingham Forest could potentially offer a quicker route to regular first-team football. For a young player seeking experience and steady development, that pathway can be highly attractive.

The final decision may therefore come down to whether Benedetti prioritises long-term prestige or faster access to senior minutes. Arsenal can offer elite surroundings and long-term ambition, while Forest may present a more direct route into top-level competition.