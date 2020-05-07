Arsenal and other Premier League teams won’t be voting on Project Restart on Monday

Arsenal and other Premier League teams won’t be handed the chance to vote on Project Restart on Monday.

Teams are expected to meet on Monday again after this Friday’s meeting was postponed due to the postponement of Boris Johnson’s address to the nation.

The feeling had been that teams would be asked to vote on the restart proposals, but Football.London is reporting that teams won’t be given the opportunity to decide the fate of restart.

It claims that teams will be asked to approve certain parts of the proposal, but they would not have the power to vote and turn it down.

This comes after reports claim that the bottom three sides in the Premier League want to fight against the season being completed on neutral grounds unless there would be no relegation.

It claims that those teams have been warned that if they don’t comply with Project Restart, they could be relegated by default.

Arsenal is one of the teams that is looking forward to the restart of the season as the Gunners target a late push to finish in a European place.

The Gunners have already resumed outdoor training and they are waiting for the go-ahead from the government to train in groups.