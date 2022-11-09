Arsenal and Premier League clubs worry about World Cup effects on their players

Arsenal is one of the Premier League clubs that will supply a lot of talent to different national teams for the World Cup which kicks off this month.

The competition is usually held at the end of a season in the summer, but the heat in Qatar forced FIFA to agree to stage it close to the winter break.

League football across the globe will be suspended for roughly a month and will resume roughly eight days after the final.

Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, worry about the mental state of their players when they return, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

It claims the clubs know the mental state of their players will play a key role in how they perform on the return of club football.

Players feeling disappointed by their performance in the competition might struggle in its aftermath and that could affect their contribution.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are likely to head into the World Cup break at the top of the league table, which means we will need our men to be in top shape mentally to perform when they return.

Hopefully, our psychologists will work hard to get them focused on the task ahead.