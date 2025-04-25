Arsenal and PSG locked in a battle behind the scenes ahead of first leg

Arsenal are set to face Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium in a highly anticipated Champions League clash, with both clubs aiming to edge closer to European glory. After eliminating Real Madrid in the previous round, the Gunners have emerged as one of the favourites to win the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s men are under pressure to deliver in front of their home fans, making the first leg of the tie against PSG crucial to their ambitions. However, controversy has emerged in the lead-up to the match concerning ticket allocation for away supporters. According to Football365, PSG have received only 2,500 tickets from Arsenal, despite UEFA regulations stating that away teams are entitled to 5% of the stadium’s capacity, which in the case of the Emirates would amount to approximately 3,000 tickets.

Arsenal have reportedly cited security concerns as the reason for the reduced allocation, a justification that has not satisfied the French club. PSG are said to be furious about the decision and have lodged an official complaint with UEFA. Should the governing body find that Arsenal have failed to meet the required quota without sufficient cause, the club may face disciplinary action or a financial penalty.

The Gunners’ decision could be seen as a strategic move to ensure a more dominant home atmosphere, especially considering that PSG have already knocked out two Premier League teams during the knockout stages. That said, UEFA’s competition rules are explicit, and Arsenal may now be at risk of sanctions if they are deemed to have breached them.

While Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly be keen to see their team backed by as many home fans as possible, the club must also navigate the situation carefully to avoid falling foul of UEFA regulations. Ensuring compliance while maintaining a competitive advantage will be key, and the club must strike the right balance to keep their Champions League campaign on track both on and off the pitch.