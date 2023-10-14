Arsenal and Real Madrid are competing for England youth star

Arsenal and Real Madrid are both expressing interest in British talent Noel Buck, who is making a name for himself in Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution.

The 18-year-old is generating considerable attention in the American soccer scene and has been selected to represent the England U19 national team, owing to his British lineage.

Buck is just beginning to break into the first team at the Revolution, but Arsenal has already shown interest in securing his signature. According to a report from Defensa Central, the Gunners are in competition with Real Madrid for the young player.

Both clubs view Buck as a highly promising talent and are expected to vie for his services. Arsenal is well-regarded for its commitment to youth development, but Real Madrid has also demonstrated its ability to nurture young talent, which could make the decision more challenging for Buck.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Challenging Madrid for a player will always be tough, but we can still win the race for his signature if we convince him to move to England instead of Spain.

Adapting to the English culture would be much easier for him than the Spanish culture because of his family.

Buck is not going to get into our first team immediately and we probably should allow him to continue his development there before he moves to London, as that will give him a chance to be better prepared to play for us.

