Arsenal and Real Madrid keen on young Serie A striking sensation (plus video)

If there is one thing we can agree on, it is that Arsenal, despite winning games, does not score enough goals.

Arsenal should find their own Haaland (or, these days, Marcus Rashford is the striker any coach would want) who can score goals consistently.

According to the Italian outlet La Repubblica, Arteta appears to have already identified a striker with this potential. Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta has apparently grabbed Arteta’s attention and is planning a huge proposal to bring the 20-year-old to the Emirates. “Hojlund, Real Madrid and Arsenal prepare monstrous offer for Atalanta centre-forward.” writes the La Repubblica.

Hojlund has completely taken over the Italian football scene. He has 7 goals in 21 appearances for the Italian team, 11 of which were as a substitute. Looking at him, Arteta may see not just his talent but also his youth, which fits Arteta’s project.

Arteta’s team might benefit from a dependable goal source. Prior to his injury, Jesus had a 10-game goal drought; hence, he isn’t reliable. In filling the vacuum left by the Brazilian, Nketiah has not stepped up when needed. What would have happened if Arsenal had Haaland’s 26 goals?

Hojlund has talent, and Real Madrid is interested in him as well. It may be exciting for Arsenal to beat the defending Champions League champions to the next thing out of Serie A.

But would Arsenal need him if Balogun keeps developing rapidly in France?

Have a look at his skills below and see what you think?

Daniel O

