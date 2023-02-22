Arsenal and Real Madrid set for a transfer war over Serie A star

Despite having Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun on their books, Arsenal seems obsessed with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been on their radar since he played for Fiorentina in Serie A and continues to deliver some fine performances at Juventus.

The Old Lady beat Arsenal to add him to their squad at the start of last year. However, the Gunners have refused to give up and hope a chance opens up for them to sign the Serbian again.

As Juve suffers more legal and financial battles, the Gunners could have an opportunity to add him to their squad at the end of this season.

However, they now have serious competition, with AS reporting that Real Madrid is also keen to add the attacker to their squad.

The report claims Los Blancos considers him the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, who is already ageing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the best attackers in the world and will make a huge difference in our team if he moves to the Emirates.

However, it is rare for a footballer to turn down an offer from Madrid and the Spanish side also has all the money in the world to add him to their squad at the end of the season.

