Arsenal and Roma fail to find agreement over Granit Xhaka transfer

Xhaka deal dragging on

Arsenal and Roma are still in the negotiation table for Granit Xhaka, according to Italian news outlet Roma Press.

The Swiss international was hopeful of finding an agreement with the Italian side before the commencement of Euros.

The player had already agreed personal terms with Roma, but the final fee for the services of the 28-year-old is proving to be a stumbling block.

The new Roma manager Jose Mourinho apparently wants the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder as his first signing at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Portuguese tactician is believed to be a huge admirer of the Arsenal man. “Xhaka is the main man in the entire Arsenal midfield, you can’t see it unless I lend you one of my eyes,” said Mourinho in 2019, who has previously tried to sign the Swiss ace.

According to @Solano_56, Roma have had another bid for Granit Xhaka rejected by #Arsenal. The Italian club don't intend to increase their offer & will see how the situation evolves over the coming days. https://t.co/1VAfsZj9Rj — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 13, 2021

After Arsenal rejected the third offer for the Switzerland international, it is still to be seen whether the Giallorossi will return with an improved bid.

However, as things stand, waiting until the end of the Euros to make a solid offer looks rational as the player tries to have the European Championships as his only focal point.

The midfielder himself told the media: “There are always rumours as soon as the transfer market opens but I don’t want to talk about my future.

“I am 100 percent focused here with the national team… what happens afterwards, you will then get to know about it.”

AS I said in an article last week, Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal is far from certain….

Yash Bisht