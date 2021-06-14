Arsenal and Roma fail to find agreement over Granit Xhaka transfer

Xhaka deal dragging on
Arsenal and Roma are still in the negotiation table for Granit Xhaka, according to Italian news outlet Roma Press.
The Swiss international was hopeful of finding an agreement with the Italian side before the commencement of Euros.
The player had already agreed personal terms with Roma, but the final fee for the services of the 28-year-old is proving to be a stumbling block.
The new Roma manager Jose Mourinho apparently wants the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder as his first signing at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Portuguese tactician is believed to be a huge admirer of the Arsenal man. “Xhaka is the main man in the entire Arsenal midfield, you can’t see it unless I lend you one of my eyes,” said Mourinho in 2019, who has previously tried to sign the Swiss ace.
According to @Solano_56, Roma have had another bid for Granit Xhaka rejected by #Arsenal. The Italian club don't intend to increase their offer & will see how the situation evolves over the coming days. https://t.co/1VAfsZj9Rj
After Arsenal rejected the third offer for the Switzerland international, it is still to be seen whether the Giallorossi will return with an improved bid.
However, as things stand, waiting until the end of the Euros to make a solid offer looks rational as the player tries to have the European Championships as his only focal point.
The midfielder himself told the media: “There are always rumours as soon as the transfer market opens but I don’t want to talk about my future.
“I am 100 percent focused here with the national team… what happens afterwards, you will then get to know about it.”
AS I said in an article last week, Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal is far from certain….
Yash Bisht
Bad news 😭😭😭😭
He will leave definitely, but I’m glad to see us playing hardball with the transfer fee for a change.
We don’t NEED to sell Xhaka this Summer and would have to spend more than what we’d get for him on top of the central midfield signing we already must make.
The Swiss still would be an excellent #2 choice to partner Partey, with ideally an upgrade like Bissouma becoming the main man.
If Roma/Mourinho wants him, we have no reason to offer them a cheap deal & put ourselves in a worse situation.
Arsenal must learn to sell its players properly like all other big clubs do so this is good news that we’re not letting ourselves get swindled again.
zTom, I totally agree with your rationale. Arsenal should either receive their full valuation for Granit Xhaka, or retain him as a squad player, given that other players may be affected by Afcon.
Unfortunately some people let their personal animosity towards the player colour their thinking.
Personally, I’ d say we should even pay for someone,anyone on Earth in fact, to take him. The rag and bone man, a.k.a. the rubbish man, comes to mind as most appropriate!
Another done deal which wasn’t a done deal .
And that’s really frustrating
It takes us ages to buy players,
And ages to sell.
People don’t realize how complicated selling Xhaka could make things. We should get as much as we can from him because even if we got Bissouma, we’d still need a replacement for Xhaka as they are vastly different players. Hopefully arsenal are asking for closer to 25m, that way we can be sure to get Bissouma and another passing central midfielder.
if Arteta ditches his rubbish and negative pivot system, we might not need to buy a like 4 like replacement for Xhaka.
Gilberto and Vieria were not known for their passing abilities yet they worked together.
IMO, Bisouma and Partey can work together as long as Arteta tweaks the system.