Arsenal and Roma leading the race for Ukrainian star

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is Ukraine’s latest top star and there is a race among top European sides to sign him.

Despite the war-torn situation of his country, the attacker continues to shine for his present employers in domestic and European competitions.

It is now just a matter of time before he joins a top club and one of his suitors is Arsenal.

Several continental sides have targeted him, but a report on Fichajes.net says the Gunners and AS Roma are leading the race for his signature.

It claims Jose Mourinho’s side was even prepared to pay 30m euros for his signature, but his employers want 50m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are having a good season and our current attack is in great shape, but the most successful teams have squad depth which helps them to win many competitions.

Mudryk would be a solid alternative to Gabriel Martinelli and his arrival will secure us against a drop in performance if we cannot call on the Brazilian.

But 50m euros might be too much to spend on a player who has not previously played in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

If we hesitate to pay it, another club will, but that shouldn’t force us to go beyond our budget.

