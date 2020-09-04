Arsenal and Spanish side discussed three players in this transfer window

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal held talks with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Thomas Partey and the teams discussed Matteo Guedouzi and Alexandre Lacazette as well.

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Partey and he remains one of their top transfer targets.

They have been rebuilding their team this summer, but they haven’t exactly strengthened their midfield.

Partey is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world and Express Sports claims that he has always been a supporter of the Gunners and he wants to move to the north London side.

When Arsenal approached the Spaniards, they made it clear to them that the Ghanaian will only leave if the Gunners pay his 50 million euros release clause.

Arsenal attempted to include Guendouzi and Lacazette in the mix, but the Spaniards were still not interested and wanted just cash, according to Romano.

Romano then claimed that might change for Lacazette if the Spaniards sell Diego Costa.

“For sure they spoke with Atletico Madrid,” Romano told Lee Gunner on his YouTube channel.

“It was during the meeting they had for Thomas, the first time it was in July.

“They spoke about Matteo Guendouzi and they spoke also about Lacazette.

“But at the moment, Atletico Madrid was not going for Lacazette.

“We will have to wait a bit to see about this situation because it will also depend on what will happen to other clubs if Atletico Madrid will sell for example Diego Costa and what will happen with Luis Suarez.”