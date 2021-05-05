Arsenal and Spurs both claimed to be in talks with head coach

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to be ‘in talks’ with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian is still employed by the Old Lady, despite having replaced him with Andrea Pirlo last summer.

With Juventus still retaining Sarri’s contract until 2022 at present, as they seemingly refuse to buy him out of the deal, the club will be able to demand some compensation should an offer be made, and that could well be in the pipeline.

Football.Italia exclusively claims that both Arsenal and Spurs are ‘in talks’ with the manager, with the latter currently without a permanent coach in charge.

Tottenham relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties just before their League Cup final(as you do), without a replacement lined up, meaning that Ryan Mason’s second ever competitive match as manager was the final.

Arsenal haven’t taken any drastic action by sacking their coach Mikel Arteta, but the report claims that we are considering life without him.

We are drastically under threat of going into next season without any form of European football, with all of our eggs in the proverbial Europa League basket at present. We trail Villarreal 2-1 ahead of the second-leg tie at the Emirates on Thursday, with a victory able to send us into the final, with our league position nowhere near where it should be at this point in the campaign.

There is little talk of the manager’s job being on the line come Thursday, but it I struggle to imagine it would be a massive shock if missing out on European football would be deemed unacceptable.

Sarri won the Europa League, made the final of the League Cup as well as finishing in the top-four in his one season with Chelsea previously, but would still be deemed a risky appointment given the style of play he likes to install.

His style however would likely suit Arsenal, given our strong principles on possession and exciting football over the years.

Would Sarri suit Arsenal FC? Should Arteta’s job be on the line on Thursday?

Patrick