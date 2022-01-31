Arsenal and Spurs go head to head for talented right back on Deadline Day

There are reports coming in this morning that our local rivals Tottenham Hotspur are intending to challenge Arsenal in a Deadline Day bid to sign the Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence, who is currently on loan at Nottm Forest.

Spence was most pundits Man of the Match when Forest knocked the Gunners out of the FA Cup a few weeks ago with an extremely impressive performance, and according to The Mirror, Southampton are also keen on the 21 year old.

We are all very well aware that Arsenal desperately need a new backup to Tomiyasu at right back, and although the Japanese international is unlikely to be replaced as Number One, he has spent a lot of time out injured, while Antonio Conte tried to sign Adama Traore from Wolves before Barcelona stepped in.

Although Spence has already played for his home club Middlesbrough as well as Forest this season, whoever won the race for his signature would have to leave him at the City Ground until the summer, but with his obvious precocious talent, the two London sides would prefer to sign him now to stop him being snapped up by our rivals.

It would appear that the youngster is valued at £10 million, but with a bidding war and his exceptional ability I would expect the price to be much higher, but in my opinion he is definitely worth it.

He would fit perfectly into Arteta’s youth project at Arsenal.

Who agrees?

Dan Smith – Do Arsenal need to buy a striker for a chance of the Top Four?