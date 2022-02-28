Arsenal and Spurs ready to rival move to sign South American midfielder

Arsenal have been named alongside Real Madrid and other Premier League clubs as chasing Enzo Fernandez.

The central midfielder’s displays this season have caught the eye of a number of clubs on the continent, and he could well be the next South American to make the jump to Europe.

Real Madrid have haven’t been shy to invest in young talents from South America, with the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior having arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for hefty fees in recent years, but they look set to face competition from the Premier League for the latest talent.

Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa are all claimed by Fichajes to be tracking the River Plate star at present, but a potential issue in the bid to sign him could come in the shape of a work permit. Fernandez is yet to make his senior debut for Argentina, which could well be an issue in any bid, although that could be dispelled depending on the transfer paid by the buying club.

Enzo certainly sounds as if he would suit our recent transfer model, representing a player who would likely increase in value in the coming years, while also posing as a potential star in the making.

I do wonder if Arsenal will have to look at more proven types however, having already added a number of potential future stars, with the team now in need of those with more experience maybe, assuming some proven players can be afforded for reasonable fees.

Taking nothing away from Enzo, but we already have Sambi Lokonga as a potential future star in his position, and I feel like if we was to possibly replace Xhaka, it should be with a ready-made talent.

Do you think the time will come soon when we have to add experience once again or can we continue to build with youth?

Patrick