Arsenal and Spurs set to battle it out for Brazilian defender’s signature

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are to battle it out for the signature of Gleison Bremer this summer, with the defender having enjoyed an impressive season for Torino.

The Gunners are actively seeking out potential players to improve the playing squad ahead of the next campaign, and with the reintroduction of the five-subs rule, paired with our return to European football, we will be looking to beef up a number of areas of the squad.

We are now claimed in La Gazzetta (via SiempreInter) to be eyeing a deal to sign Bremer from the Italian side, but it is claimed that our north London rivals are also readying a bid for the Brazilian centre-back.

I rate Bremer highly, but I don’t understand why we would be looking at central defenders unless we are considering allowing one of Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White or William Saliba.

We are claimed to have told the Frenchman that he will be staying at the club this term, having thoroughly impressed on loan with Marseille this term, and his performances will have given Mikel Arteta food for thought on how he will be able to manage all three senior defenders next season.

I can’t wait to see Saliba in action for us, but wouldn’t be shocked if we was willing to allow Gabriel to leave amidst reported interest in his signature, and he would need replacing if he was sold.

Do you think we could be considering replacing Gabriel with Bremer?

Patrick

