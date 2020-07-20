Arsenal and Spurs summer target reveals which club he would sign for ‘tomorrow’

Willian will be a free agent this summer, and despite Chelsea’s continual refusal to offer him the deal he is earning on the pitch, the winger would still sign for them ‘tomorrow’ if they offered him a three-year contract.

The Brazilian is adamant that he wants three years on the table before he agrees to sign, and due to the Blues policy on offering limited deals to over-30s, his club remain firm in refusing to match his request.

Willian now looks set to find a new club in the coming window, with The Standard naming both Arsenal and Tottenham as being linked with his signature, but he remains keen on extending his stay in West London it seems.

Willian told Youtube channel De Sola whether he would extend his deal at Chelsea: “Chelsea only offered me two years and I asked for three. My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years, so I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

The creative talent admits that he hasn’t been informed of any concrete interest in his signature, despite the speculation in the press.

“There are rumours about several teams that may be interested,” he continued.

“For the time being, I have had no concrete proposal. But rumours always arise. I’m waiting. My agent hasn’t given me any news yet. I’m waiting for his call.”

I’ve no doubt that Willian would be a great addition to our squad, partly to do with his work-rate on-and-off the ball, although I do expect bigger things from all of Saka, Reiss Nelson, Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah in the new season.

While I think our team could profit from an experienced and consistent player such as Willian, I can’t help but feel other areas of the pitch need concentrating on.

Should Arsenal pursue a deal for the 31 year-old? Could one or more of our forwards leave this summer whether on loan or a more permanent exit?

Patrick