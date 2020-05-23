Arsenal and Spurs target confirms contract issue with current club

Willian has confirmed the reports that Chelsea are unwilling to offer a three-year contract, whilst admitting that he is concentrated on seeing out the season.

The winger’s current deal is set to end next week, but the Premier League has said that clubs will be allowed to thrash out short-term deals to keep players until the end of the season, and Willian looks likely to do just that.

The 31 year-old also looks likely to leave the club at the end of the campaign, admitting that he is holding out for a three-year contract despite Chelsea only willing to offer a two-year deal.

“It’s a difficult situation because Chelsea offered me two years and they are not going to change what they offered. I said I wanted three more years,” the winger revealed.

“The situation is difficult because of this. I really don’t know if it will be possible [to stay]. My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning games.

“I have a clear head and I’m focused for the rest of the season that we have left. I think it’s difficult [to stay]. Let’s see what happens.”

Willian seems defeated in his bid to secure another three years with the Blues, and the club’s stance doesn’t look likely to change regardless of how well the Brazilian sees out the remainder of the season.

With the player seemingly settled in London, we could well battle it out with Tottenham for his signature, although Jose Mourinho may well hold the key to his future away from Stamford Bridge.

Could Arteta persuade Willian to snub Tottenham? Could the 31 year-old give in and accept the two-year deal on the table still?

Patrick