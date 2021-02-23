Arsenal and Spurs warned about the challenge of trying to climb PL table

Gus Poyet has warned both Arsenal and Tottenham that the teams above them have more than just a points advantage in the race to finish in the European places.

The Gunners have dropped down to tenth place in the table, one place or two points behind Tottenham, and the two clubs have been warned about their Champions League hopes.

Arsenal currently sit 11 points behind West Ham, who occupy the fourth and final CL spot, with 13 matches remaining in the campaign.

While I don’t think that our fans are still holding out hope of climbing up inside the top four any longer, it remains mathematically possible, but Poyet claims that their rivals have the advantage.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder told SkySports (via FootballDaily): “For Spurs and Arsenal to have four teams ahead of them that are not the normal ones in the top six, Aston Villa, West Ham, Everton and Leicester, is a big problem for them because these teams they keep winning, they keep doing well.

“They don’t have the pressure, they keep going and they are not playing in European competitions, West Ham, Aston Villa, so they are teams that can really concentrate on the league.”

Finishing inside the top six has to be the minimum target for Arsenal, and we simply cannot afford to prioritise the Europa League as a route into the Champions League, as missing out on Europe altogether would likely be more detrimental in the long run, than an outside shot at the Champions League.

Patrick