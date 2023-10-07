Arsenal and the FA will negotiate a compromise over Saka’s workload

The fitness of Bukayo Saka has been a significant topic of discussion at Arsenal in recent weeks, as he has been leaving matches before their conclusion. Despite his excellent performances and integral role in Arsenal’s Premier League campaign, concerns about his fitness have arisen.

Arsenal would have preferred to rest Saka during the international break to ensure his well-being. However, Gareth Southgate, the England national team manager, has included Saka in his squad for the upcoming Three Lions games.

Mikel Arteta has indicated that Saka is in contention to start the match against Manchester City this weekend, and England also has plans for him to feature in their matches next week.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal and the FA are expected to reach a compromise regarding Saka’s playing time during the international break. This compromise might involve resting Saka for the game against Australia and allowing him to engage in lighter training before being involved in the Euro qualifier against Italy. This approach would aim to manage his fitness and minimise the risk of injury while balancing his international commitments.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to rest Saka now before we lose him for an extended period or he starts suffering serious recurrent injuries.

The attacker has been overworked and we will have ourselves to blame if he eventually breaks down.

