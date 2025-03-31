Arsenal and Tottenham agree historic North London derby outside England

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to play a pre-season friendly match outside England this summer.

The two clubs share a long-standing and intense rivalry as North London neighbours, making their encounters highly anticipated fixtures for fans. Regardless of the competition or the stakes, matches between Arsenal and Tottenham are often fiercely contested, with both sides eager to assert dominance over their local rivals.

This season, the two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Premier League. Arsenal are competing towards the top of the table, aiming for a strong finish, while Tottenham have struggled for consistency and find themselves in mid-table. However, despite their differing league positions, the competitive nature of their rivalry remains unchanged. Whenever these two clubs meet, form often becomes irrelevant, and the fixture is always a challenging one for both sides.

As announced on Arsenal’s official website, the club will face Tottenham on 31st July in Hong Kong as part of their preparations for the new season. This match will be particularly significant, as it marks the first-ever North London Derby to take place outside of England. Given the global following of both clubs, the fixture is expected to attract considerable attention from fans worldwide.

A statement regarding the match reflected Arsenal’s confidence in their ability to secure a positive result: “Tottenham are our close rivals, and we have enjoyed some fine results against them recently, so we have every reason to be confident that our players will win, even if it is a friendly game.”

However, beyond the result itself, the primary focus of the fixture will be on ensuring that players gain valuable match fitness ahead of the new campaign. Pre-season matches serve as an important opportunity for teams to fine-tune their tactics, integrate new signings, and build squad cohesion before the start of competitive football.

With both clubs eager to start the season strongly, this encounter in Hong Kong will provide an early test of their preparations while also giving supporters a rare opportunity to witness one of English football’s most famous rivalries unfold outside of the United Kingdom.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…