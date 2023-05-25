Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for impressive Bundesliga defender

Reports suggest that Arsenal is keen on securing the services of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as they continue their quest to strengthen their squad.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have surpassed expectations this season, and they are now focused on bolstering their team with fresh talents in the upcoming transfer window.

While Arsenal made a defensive addition with the acquisition of Jakub Kiwior during the January transfer window, they are open to the possibility of selling Rob Holding in the summer and will need a suitable replacement.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they have been linked with a potential move for the swift and dependable Tapsoba.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, the Burkina Faso international has showcased remarkable form, attracting attention from larger clubs.

Renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Tapsoba’s future, revealing that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are engaged in a two-way battle to secure his signature for their respective clubs.

He tweeted:

“Arsenal and Tottenham scouts have monitored Tapsoba in recent games but the race is absolutely open – Bayer will only sell for huge bid.”

We need to strengthen our defence in the next campaign so that when a regular like William Saliba is injured, we will not suffer from poor form, as was the case in this campaign.

