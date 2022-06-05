Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for signature of England international

Arsenal came close to returning to the Champions League at the end of the just-concluded season before missing out on it.

The Gunners made progress with a fifth-place finish considering that they ended the previous campaign without European football.

Mikel Arteta’s men will now target doing much better in 2022/2023 and it starts from bolstering their squad in this transfer window.

Many players are on their radar now, and HITC says one of them is James Ward-Prowse.

The England international plays for Southampton, where he has become a dead-ball specialist and he is one of the players that has kept them in the Premier League.

The report adds that Tottenham also has an interest in him, which means both north London sides will go head to head for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ward-Prowse is one of the best dead-ball specialists in Europe, and Arsenal has not had one player with such ability in a long-time.

If he is doing so well at a Southampton side that isn’t competing close to the top of the Premier League table, he will probably do much better at the Emirates.

However, he will not come cheap, and The Saints will look for the most money they can get now that another club wants him as well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna- How will fit into Arteta’s tactical plan?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section