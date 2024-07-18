Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Spanish shot-stopper

Joan García is one of the goalkeepers Arsenal wants to sign as the future of Aaron Ramsdale at the club remains uncertain.

The goalkeeping position at Arsenal could still change, with a potential departure of Ramsdale forcing the club back into the market.

They have now drawn up a shortlist, and García is one of the goalkeepers that the Gunners believe can do a good job for them.

They have been monitoring him during his time at Espanyol and believe he has what it takes to perform well for them alongside David Raya.

However, Tottenham also wants to sign him and have tracked García as closely as Arsenal has.

They also have a good impression of him, and both clubs are expected to compete for his signature, according to a report on Sport Witness.

Arsenal will hope that the prospect of playing for a team competing for the Premier League title will make García consider joining them over Tottenham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to sell Ramsdale before we can add a new goalkeeper to our squad in this transfer window.

He has to inform us as soon as possible if he wishes to leave or stay so we can conclude our summer business as soon as possible.

