Arsenal and Tottenham battling for 24-year-old Super Lig star

Arsenal has been consistently linked with various players from Galatasaray in recent months, and the latest name on their radar is Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

While the Gunners had shown interest in Sacha Boey and Victor Nelsson during the previous transfer window, they were unable to secure either player.

Now, it appears that 24-year-old winger Aktürkoğlu has piqued Arsenal’s interest. A report from Fotomac suggests that the Gunners are closely monitoring his performances.

Aktürkoğlu has been a crucial contributor to his current team in both European and domestic competitions this season, which has raised speculation about a potential transfer at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal is not the sole club in the race for his signature. Tottenham, who are experiencing a resurgence, is also reportedly interested in the winger. As the two North London clubs vie for Aktürkoğlu, Arsenal may feel confident in their ability to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aktürkoğlu has been a good player for Gala and we need to keep a close eye on his development to avoid losing him to Spurs.

The ideal scenario would be to add him to our group in the summer, but we may need his services from January.

In that case, we have to make the funds available to see off competition from other clubs for his signature.

