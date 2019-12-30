Arsenal and Tottenham both chasing after the same Championship star

Arsenal battling Tottenham for the signature of Championship hotshot Jarrod Bowen.
The race to sign one of the English Championship’s best players could see Tottenham and Arsenal do battle in the transfer market.
The rivals have both made managerial changes this season that has brought some stability, but both of them need reinforcements and they seem to be targeting the same player.
A report in the Daily Star indicates that Arsenal wants to sign Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen next month.
The 23 years has continued where he left off last season as he has scored 16 times and provided 5 assists for the Tigers this season.
He was linked with a move last summer but Hull managed to hold on to him.
Arsenal is reportedly on a tight budget as they look to give Mikel Arteta some new players.
The Spaniard appears to be unimpressed by Nicolas Pepe and he may want another forward who can score the goals that the Ivorian has failed to score.
Bowen is in the final year of his current deal, but the Tigers have the options of triggering a one-year extension.
He has been offered a new three years deal at Hull but a move to the Premier League would appeal more to him.
His current contract situation makes him a good option for the Gunners who would be looking to spend little before buying big stars over the summer.
Looks really good, because:
– He has scored 15 goals and created 6 assists from 25 league appearances
– He is a young left-footed RW, hence he could be another competitor for Pepe
– He is English, so his adaptation time could be very short
I think the scouting process should be easier than scouting a foreign player, since our scouts don’t need to travel far. Arsenal should assess him thoroughly first
Indeed. Our local scouts should be able to suss this one out quickly. We do IMHO need some British grit in our team. For starters I would say at least two of our back four starting with someone like Dunk. What has happened to the time when we could sign the likes of Dixon, Bould, Winterburn from other English teams?
I think nelson is doing a good job,needs improvement and he is getting better and better.And sooner or later pepe will adapt and become a key player so no worries in the attacking perspective.
There are many other areas we should improve.
We should get a left back atleast on loan.
We will need a midfielder but if our youngsters do improve shortly i would give them a chance.(but that is not happening anytime soon.Many need loan moves.)But if xhaka is to stay amd ceballos getting fit i dont think the board will invest in that area.
The major area where improvement is needed is the CB position.We need a leader there.A guy who can be trusted and who can motivate the team.
COYG!!!