Arsenal and Tottenham joint faves for Europa League – Can we win it?

Arsenal have had an excellent start to the Europa League campaign, beating all three of our opponents with an aggregate score of 9-2 in our favour. We reached the semi-final under Wenger and the Europa League Final under Emery, so can Arteta be the one to help us win the competition for the very first time. He has shown by his selections for the games so far that he is taking the Europa League very seriously indeed.

Currently we are vying for the postion as favourites with the bookies at around 6/1 alongside our massive rivals Tottenham, but obviously the Europa League betting may change significantly after the big teams drop out of the Champions League, but I doubt very much if our price will get much better whoever comes in.

David Luiz definitely feels we have a chance, and he told Arsenal.com: “I think when you’re a big club you have to think about winning every competition. This competition is no different, we want to do our best and our best is getting to the final and winning.

“We go step by step, it’s always difficult to play against good teams like today, it was difficult. The teams are very good, good shape, good players and I think you have to be humble and take it step by step, but the ambition always has to be there.”

Under Arteta we certainly seem to be much more ambitious than in recent years, and I believe we have the right manager that is hungry to win every competition he enters, and the Europa League could be one of the easiest one we are in so definitely may be worth a small investment.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could beat Tottenham in the Final?