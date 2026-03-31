Arsenal and Tottenham keen to sign young attacker

Club Brugge attacker Nicolo Tresoldi is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, as the Gunners continue to monitor emerging talents across Europe. The club’s recruitment strategy has focused on identifying players capable of strengthening an already competitive squad, and Tresoldi is viewed as a promising option in attack.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in excellent form over recent seasons, and in the current campaign, they have been the strongest team in England. With ambitions of securing the title and sustaining success in the years ahead, Arsenal recognise the need to continually improve the quality and depth of their squad. Tresoldi has been closely observed for some time, with the club believing he has the attributes to enhance their attacking options.

Growing Interest Across Europe

Despite Arsenal’s long-standing interest, they are not the only club pursuing the forward. Several teams are monitoring his development, reflecting his growing reputation within European football. The increasing competition for his signature highlights both his potential and the challenge Arsenal may face in securing a deal during the upcoming transfer window.

North London Rivalry Intensifies

As reported by Sky Sports Germany, Tottenham have now entered the race to sign Tresoldi, setting up a potential contest between the north London rivals. Tottenham are looking to strengthen their squad and could make significant improvements if they avoid relegation at the end of the season. The addition of a young and talented attacker like Tresoldi is seen as part of their broader plan to enhance their squad.

The report suggests that interest from both clubs could lead to a direct battle for his signature, adding further intrigue to the summer transfer window. With both Arsenal and Tottenham continuing to track his progress, the decision over his future may ultimately depend on which club presents the most compelling sporting project and opportunity for development.