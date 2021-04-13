‘Arsenal and Tottenham’ named as eyeing former PL manager

Reports in Italy are claiming that Arsenal are amongst the names eyeing a move to sign manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 62 year-old didn’t enjoy the brightest season in the Premier League with Chelsea before leaving to take over with Juventus, but they did play some positive football.

The Blues won the Europa League under Sarri without losing a game in the entirety of the competition, beating our side in the final, as well as leading his team to finish third in the division.

Sarri-ball was scrutinized throughout the campaign, but Chelsea actually played entertaining football for much of the term and they were dominating possession strongly under the Italian boss, but results didn’t match those facts.

The West-London side eventually announced that they would part ways ahead of his decision to join Juve, with a transfer ban over the heads of Chelsea, before Frank Lampard was later announced as his replacement.

Arsenal are now supposedly considering the former Napoli manager as a potential replacement for Mikel Arteta, with the Spaniard struggling to find consistency this season, and with reports of player unrest emerging.

Tottenham are also claimed to be following Sarri’s situation, with him yet to take on a new role since leaving Juventus last summer.

Journalist Ciro Venerato told the Goal Show (via AreaNapoli): “I received a phone call from Figline Valdarno (where Maurizio Sarri lives) from friends of the former Juventus and I discovered interesting things. Maurizio Sarri has not signed with any team, a month ago he said no to Olympique Marseille. Arsenal and Tottenham follow him, as well as Roma.”

The Gunners are at risk of missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years, and the rumours of player unrest may well force the club to consider Arteta’s position in charge.

Would Sarri be a good option for Arsenal? Did he get a fair chance with Chelsea?

