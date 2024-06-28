Arsenal and Tottenham rich enough to beat European giant to sign defender

Riccardo Calafiori has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, but a move to the Premier League seems increasingly likely for the Bologna defender.

Calafiori’s standout performances over the past year, culminating in a strong showing at Euro 2024 where he emerged as one of the best Italian defenders, have garnered significant interest.

Bologna is now open to selling him this summer, with Juventus expressing interest. Calafiori has expressed a preference to join Juventus, particularly to reunite with Thiago Motta, his former coach at Bologna.

However, Bologna’s decision will hinge on the best financial offer, considering they have a substantial sell-on clause from his previous club. According to Tuttosport, Arsenal and Tottenham are currently seen as more likely destinations than Juventus.

The financial constraints at Juventus are noted as a factor, potentially placing them behind Premier League clubs in the race for Calafiori’s signature once Euro 2024 concludes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori is one of the best defenders in Europe at the moment, and he will certainly move during this transfer window.

Our squad has top defenders, but it will not hurt to add him to the group from next season.

