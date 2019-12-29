Arsenal and Tottenham set for bidding war over 21 years old French defender

Arsenal and Tottenham look set to take the North London derby to the transfer market as both are targeting the same player.

The Gunners have been struggling in defence this season and it is only a matter of time before they sign a new defender.

Express Sports claims that they are ready to make a move for Dayot Upamecano next month despite the huge transfer fee it would cost them.

The report claims that RB Leipzig value the defender at £50 million but that hasn’t deterred his suitors from trying to sign him next month.

Tottenham are also interested in making a move for him, Jose Mourinho has made them better since he became their manager, but they are still struggling at the back.

The Portuguese manager has also been given reports on Upamecano’s progress and he seems to be looking to beat Arsenal to signing him.

The 21-year-old has been improving since he moved to Germany from RB Salzburg, and he has already played 94 games for the Germans.

Mikel Arteta knows he has to strengthen his defence and their 2-1 loss to Chelsea will only further strengthen his resolve to get Upamecano.