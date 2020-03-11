Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle for £45 million rated Serie A striker

Arsenal has been linked with a summer move for Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik as he looks set to leave Napoli

Milik has been one of Serie A’s best strikers since he joined Gennaro Gattuso’s side but he has never really been the first-choice striker at the Naples side.

He has managed 12 goals in 22 games this season and looks set to add some more before the season ends.

Arsenal and Tottenham are the two English teams credited with an interest in the player but both sides face tough competition from around Europe.

According to Express Sports, the Gunners, in addition to Tottenham, would have to challenge Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid for the £45 million rated striker’s signature.

The Pole could be seen as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who looks set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Aubameyang will have just a season left on his current deal when this season ends and Arsenal will probably cash in on him if he fails to agree to an extension with them.

Milik has proven to be a good goal scorer and he may well be an able replacement for Aubameyang.

Tottenham has struggled since Harry Kane got injured and Jose Mourinho would consider Milik a good backup option to the England captain.