Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for Serie A defender

Arsenal continues to search for new talent to add to their squad and make it stronger, despite their impressive start to this season.

The Gunners remain top of the league table by five points and that will stay unchanged until after Christmas.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be keen to have an even better second half of this season, which will secure the league title for them.

Regardless of where they end this season, the Gunners will bolster their squad in the summer and one man has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Tutto Udinese reveals the Gunners are monitoring Rodrigo Becao of Udinese as he shines in Serie A.

The report reveals they could make a move for him in the next transfer window, but they have competition.

Tottenham has become the latest club to show an interest in him and both Londoners will battle to land the Brazilian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are having a much better season, which makes it easier for us to attract any player.

If we win the league, it would be an easy decision for the defender to make in the summer.

If he wants to leave in the next transfer window, he will likely still choose to join us because of our current form.

