Arsenal and Tottenham target told he can leave this January

Arsenal can sign long term target Hakim Ziyech of Ajax this month if they want to.

Ajax ace Hakim Ziyech has been told he can leave the Dutch giants this month, according to a report from Italian media outlet CalcioMercato.

The 26-year-old burst onto the scene last season with his goal-scoring in the Champions League against the likes of Juventus and Tottenham. Ever since then he has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

To some degree the rumours did die down once Nicholas Pepe was signed but following the news that he can leave the Dutch Champions those rumours have been reignited.

The Moroccan international is apparently valued a cool £43 Million which is not an extortionate amount when you consider his age and the level he has been playing at.

Whether Arsenal will make a move this month is questionable. Forwards are not a priority right now and you have to think that if Mikel Arteta is given a decent budget that he will spend that on defenders.

That said, a player like Ziych does not come along that often at a reasonable price and it may be a case of Arsenal signing him now to avoid missing out.

There is also the Tottenham factor, the same report also claims they are interested in the winger. They do have the money and are looking to strengthen upfront, especially with Christian Eriksen unsettled and Harry Kane injured.

The last thing anyone at Arsenal would want to see is a player within their grasp sign for that lot instead.