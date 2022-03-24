Arsenal and Tottenham to join bidding war for Djed Spence

Most Arsenal fans are making it a priority for Mikel Arteta to sign a young right back as permaneny backup to Takehero Tomiyasu, and I would go so far as to say that Djed Spence would be most fans first choice after his excellent performances in the FA Cup for Nottingham Forest, including the match against Arsenal.

According to today’s Daily Express, Antonio Conte is also very keen to take Spence to Tottenham to replace the disappointing Emerson and they are expecting a bidding war between the two North London teams.

Of course for a bidding war to start, Spence’s parent club, Middlesbrough would have to sanction the sale and would the Express expect the bidding to start at around 20m.

It seems likely that Middlesbrough may choose to cash in on Spence as they already have the excellent Isiah Jones as first choice in his position, which is why Boro boss Chris Wilder allowed Spence to stay at Forest for the second half of the season.

Wilder told the Yorkshire Post: “He’s (Spence) our player, and it’s always been a complex situation. I understand more than anybody that he’s playing well, and we’re delighted that he’s playing well because he’s our player and our asset as well.

“We always look from a football point of view when these boys are playing well, and Djed’s done that. From our point of view, that increases his value as well and certainly Djed has done that.” For me, I think that 20m seems to be a very reasonable price for the talented youngster, and I think we could even bid more, including the ‘English tax’. He would be a great addition to Arteta’s youth revolution at Arsenal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…