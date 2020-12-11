Arsenal and Tottenham want the same Bundesliga player

Arsenal is interested in signing Leon Bailey and the Gunners had their scout watching him in Bayer Leverkusen’s game against Slavia Prague on Thursday evening, according to Mail Online.

The Jamaican has been one of the most talked-about speedsters in European football over the past few seasons.

He has matured and taken on more responsibility at Bayer Leverkusen this season because of the departure of Kai Havertz to Chelsea in the last transfer window.

With 2 goals and 3 assists in 9 league games for them this season already, he is set to become more productive before this campaign ends.

Arsenal is not the only team looking to sign him as the report also credits Tottenham with an interest in him.

The 23-year-old is also wanted by AC Milan and PSG outside of England, so competition for his signature is hot.

The Gunners had a fine transfer window the last time out, but a player of undoubted quality like Bailey isn’t a player that they would like to miss out on.

Leverkusen fielded interest in him in the summer, but they weren’t prepared to take less than their £36million valuation that they placed on him, and they might stick to that amount now that there is still a lot of competition for his signature.