Arsenal and two other clubs are leading the race for Lille star

Arsenal is one of the most serious suitors that Jonathan David has at the moment.

The Canadian has been in brilliant form at Lille, and he helped them to win the league title last season.

He has continued his fine run of form in this campaign even though his club is struggling in their title defence.

Clubs from around Europe are keen to add him to their squad, however, Calciomercato says there are three who are his serious suitors.

The report claims Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United lead the race to sign him.

The trio is targeting attacking reinforcements at the end of this season and they believe he can deliver for them if he joins them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal needs to add new attackers to the squad at the end of this season to build on our achievements in this campaign.

What has been missing from Mikel Arteta’s team is goals and they will get that if they sign an accomplished goal scorer.

Although he is just 22, David has tremendous experience in European football including in the Champions League and he could score more goals at Arsenal if he joins the club.