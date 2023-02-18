Arsenal and Villa analysts clash after Jorginho goal

Analysts for Arsenal and Aston Villa clashed during the Gunners’ 4-2 win over Unai Emery’s side, according to reports.

The Gunners secured the victory despite being 2-1 down at half-time and now are back on top of the league table before Manchester City plays.

Standard Sports reports that when Jorginho’s shot went in off Emi Martinez, it sparked a commotion in the press box and Arsenal analyst Miguel Molina and Victor Manas of Villa clashed and had a go at each other.

The situation was eventually diffused when Molina left for another section of the box.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Villa was undoubtedly heated, so it is not surprising to hear that something like this happened.

However, we must enjoy our win because it takes us back to the top of the league table and also means we have recovered from our previous poor run of form.

Now the boys must show they mean business and go on an impressive winning run before the season ends.

We did it at the start of the campaign, so we have the capability within us to do it again.

We just need to stay humble and focused in every game and the results will eventually come.