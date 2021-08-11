Arsenal and Villa linked with an interest in wantaway PL-proven midfielder

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa is believed to be keen on finding a new club this summer, with both Aston Villa and Arsenal claimed to hold an interest.

The Gunners have already moved to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, but after departures for both Matteo Guendouzi and Dani Ceballos, and with Joe Willock possibly moving on also, we could well need further numbers in the centre of the field.

While we have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer, Anguissa’s asking price and availability could well prove attractive, and I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if we was considering a bid.

Anguissa is a strong defensive midfielder, who can also play further up the field or as a box-to-box (similarly to Thomas Partey), and could well be a strong addition to our options.

Birmingham Live insists that we are amongst the potential suitors for the Cameroon international, who wasn’t selected to play in his club’s opening fixture due to his intentions to leave the club.

The 25 year-old is proven to be of Premier League standard, and you cannot blame him for wanting to play at the highest level after Fulham’s relegation to the second-tier, but whether Arsenal will make a move is yet to be seen.

