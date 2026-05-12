Arsenal and West Ham could be punished by the FA after tense game

Arsenal and West Ham United faced each other in a tense Premier League encounter at the weekend, with the Gunners securing a crucial 1-0 victory that moved them significantly closer to winning the league title this season. The result strengthened Arsenal’s position at the top of the table as they continue their pursuit of a first title in more than two decades.

Mikel Arteta has built one of the strongest Arsenal squads in recent years, and the team has consistently demonstrated the quality required to compete for major honours. The victory against West Ham was another important step towards achieving their long-awaited league triumph.

Tension Rises During Crucial Encounter

The match carried enormous significance for both clubs. While Arsenal were fighting to maintain their title charge, West Ham were desperately seeking points in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The intensity of the occasion was reflected throughout a fiercely contested game.

West Ham believed they had secured a dramatic late equaliser after finding the back of the net in the closing stages. However, following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out because of a foul on David Raya during the build-up. The decision proved decisive and sparked frustration among the West Ham players and supporters.

The disallowed goal left the Hammers facing an increasingly difficult situation in their fight for survival. Emotions ran high after the final whistle as disappointment spread throughout the club following such a controversial moment.

FA Could Take Action Against Both Clubs

As reported by Football Insider, both Arsenal and West Ham could now face punishment from the Football Association for allegedly failing to control their players during the match.

The report claims Arsenal players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh after West Ham initially scored the late goal. Following the VAR decision to disallow the effort, West Ham players then similarly confronted the official as frustration intensified.

The Football Association could reportedly review the incidents and decide whether disciplinary action is required against either club for the behaviour displayed during the heated encounter.

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