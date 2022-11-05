Arsenal and West Ham set to battle it out for La Liga star

Arsenal has been linked with a fresh interest in Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and they wanted to sign him when he was at Lyon.

That move never materialized, but they continue to monitor the midfielder in preparation for a possible move.

Fekir has continued to do well in Spain, but this could be his last season at Betis as clubs circle him.

A report on Fichajes.net reveals Arsenal still wants to add him to their squad when a new chance arrives.

The midfielder is also interested in a move to the Premier League, but West Ham will compete with the Gunners for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fekir is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga, but he is no longer as exciting to sign as he was during his Lyon days.

He is already 29 and that makes him too old for our current team as we rebuild it under Mikel Arteta.

His experience could be helpful, but there are younger and better players we could sign to fill that midfield void on our team.

However, if the gaffer specifically demands to have him in his squad, we could see him in a Gunners shirt next season.

