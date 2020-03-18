Arsenal angry with Barcelona over their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal is reportedly angry at Barcelona for the way they are going about signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona has been looking to sign the Gabonese attacker as a replacement for Luis Suarez, but Arsenal has been uninterested in doing business with them.

The Catalans haven’t relented in their efforts to sign him and Metro Sport claims that Arsenal is raging at the Spanish champions for unsettling their star man.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s current deal runs out in 2021 and Arsenal has been talking to him and his representatives.

However, the attacker hasn’t been clear on his future despite claiming that he is currently happy at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Arsenal is doing all they can to keep hold of their attacker, but a recent report from Spain claims that the attacker is still very interested in moving to Spain.

The same report claims that Arsenal believes that Barcelona is the sponsor of these incessant rumours and the Gunners are angry about that tactic.

Arsenal will be hoping that Aubameyang does not listen to the Catalan side’s advances and put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Catalans are also looking to sign Lautaro Martinez, if they fail to land the Inter Milan star, Aubameyang could be leaving the Emirates.