Arsenal angry with treatment of loaned out midfielder

Arsenal is unhappy with the lack of playing time that Lucas Torreira is struggling with at Atletico Madrid at the moment.

The Gunners sent the Uruguayan out on loan for the rest of this season, as they hoped he would see enough games to play and raise his value.

When they swooped for Thomas Partey on the last day of the summer transfer window, they would have thought that the Spaniards have no choice but to play Torreira now.

But Diego Simeone has only started him on two occasions so far and they even signed Geoffrey Kondogbia as a replacement for Partey which pushed Torreira further down the pecking order.

Libertad Digital says that Arsenal is angry at the lack of playing time that Torreira has seen this season and they think that he is deliberately being kept away from the action by the Spaniards.

They believe that Atletico might be getting back at them because of how they signed Partey in the last transfer window.

Torreira’s lack of playing time has seen recent reports claim that Arsenal is considering recalling him and sending him out on loan again to Italian teams.

Fiorentina and Torino remain interested in signing the former Sampdoria man.

It is unclear if the Gunners will terminate his contract before this transfer window closes, but the midfielder will hope that things change for him before the end of the season.