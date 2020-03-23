According to an official statement via Arsenal’s website, the Gunners have announced that they will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday casual workers until April 30.

The Gunners add that they will fulfil this gesture for all casual workers on their payroll until April 30, 2020.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham reiterated the club’s importance to ‘ease’ the ‘financial uncertainty’ on these employees.

The Premier League, EFL and FA have agreed to suspend their competitions to April 30 at least.

The club also announce that they will review this gesture towards their casual workers once a further decision has been made with regards to how football will proceed amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s what Vinai Venkatesham said:

“We are truly grateful for the outstanding efforts of all our staff across the club every day. We rely on their tireless service to provide a first-class experience for our fans, on matchdays and non-matchdays.”

“These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers. This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty while football is currently suspended to April 30. ”

“We look forward to welcoming football back to Emirates Stadium as soon as possible.”

This is a class gesture from the Gunners, this will ensure that casual workers who work hard to keep our club running – won’t be left out of pocket due to the growing epidemic.

All Premier League clubs should be doing things like this for all of their staff – whether they are casual, part-time or full-time.

The English top-flight is the biggest league in the world and it shows with the massive amount of money that clubs receive for being in the competition.